Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares comprises 1.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 320,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $4,788,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

