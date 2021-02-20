Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.41. 686,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.55 and a 200 day moving average of $456.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

