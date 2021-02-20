Spendcoin (SPND) Price Tops $0.0190

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and $16.74 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 52.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00056959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.34 or 0.04634753 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,325,914 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.