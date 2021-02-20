Spiking (SPIKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Spiking has a total market cap of $493,733.33 and approximately $44.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.