SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,027 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $56,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

