SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSPPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

SSP Group Company Profile

