Stably USD Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Stably USD has a market cap of $687,135.61 and approximately $9,749.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00775120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.64 or 0.04586747 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,637,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,743 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.