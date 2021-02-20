Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.14 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

