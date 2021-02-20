Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the business services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STN. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Shares of STN stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.