Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) (LON:STA) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) (LON:STA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02), with a volume of 24,038 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.87.

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. The company holds 23% interest in the Perlak project located in Northern Sumatra. It also provides oilfield services. The company was formerly known as Range Resources Limited and changed its name to Star Phoenix Group Ltd.in March 1984.

