State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $107.37 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Square worth $107,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.38. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 439.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock valued at $305,327,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

