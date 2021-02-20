State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $98.75 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $98,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $90,890,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,451,000 after acquiring an additional 554,539 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 518.1% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 623,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 522,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $105.30 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

