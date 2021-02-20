State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $56,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $599.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.