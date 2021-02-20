State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,974 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $85,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

