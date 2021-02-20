State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,884 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $61,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

