State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ecolab worth $74,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

