State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

NYSE:BJ opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

