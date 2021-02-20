State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

