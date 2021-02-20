State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after acquiring an additional 944,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 539,830 shares of company stock worth $15,961,797. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

