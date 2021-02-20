State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.12 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

