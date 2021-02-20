State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Rexnord worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

