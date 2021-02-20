State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,401 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 216,351 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nutanix by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

