State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,563 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Black Knight worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

