State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

