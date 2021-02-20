State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 287,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,595 shares of company stock valued at $897,694 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

