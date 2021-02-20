State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.46 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 223.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR opened at $190.17 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.84.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.