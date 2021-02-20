State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,616 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

