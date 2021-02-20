State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,660 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

