State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 32,645 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,645 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,460,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,277,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.