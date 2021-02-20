Status Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Status has a total market capitalization of $395.74 million and $69.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $460.46 or 0.00814119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00038270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.21 or 0.04772345 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

