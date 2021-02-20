Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.33. 28,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 76,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) from C$4.15 to C$4.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.42. The company has a market cap of C$168.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

