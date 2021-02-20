Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

