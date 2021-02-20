STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $179.97. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

