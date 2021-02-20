Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.35 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 15 ($0.20). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.93 ($0.20), with a volume of 102,226 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

