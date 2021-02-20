stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $779,901.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,921.19 or 0.03424143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $346.85 million and approximately $779,901.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00487857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00410154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 180,539 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

