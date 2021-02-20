Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Crocs Call Options (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,474 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,154% compared to the average volume of 676 call options.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

