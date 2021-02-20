Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bill.com Call Options (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 11,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,964 call options.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,572 shares of company stock worth $38,066,504. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,409,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bill.com by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $184.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion and a PE ratio of -354.25. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

