Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,617 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,303,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,852 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

