Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $136.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

