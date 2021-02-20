Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $720,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,901.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,697.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

