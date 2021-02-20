Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,453 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.60 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,324 shares of company stock worth $880,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

