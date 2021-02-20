Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

