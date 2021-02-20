Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUV opened at $11.54 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.