Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG opened at $141.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.