Strategic Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

