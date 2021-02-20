Strategic Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $103,137,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

