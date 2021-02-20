Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 848 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 46,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 131,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $336,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 368,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

