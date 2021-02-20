Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $53,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

