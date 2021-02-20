Subversive Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SBVCF) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVCF) were up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 1,527,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,948,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27.

About Subversive Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SBVCF)

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Subversive Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subversive Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.