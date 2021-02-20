Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $50,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $259.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day moving average is $245.10. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

